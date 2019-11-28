Groups unite for unique theatre show

Sophie Verner, Je'a Tassin, Eloise Bowen, Sophie Potter, Madison Hughes and Samaya Dodd in Adagio Dance Company's production of Hansel and Gretel.

GLADSTONE residents will be treated to a unique theatre experience when Adagio Dance Company's production graces the stage tomorrow.

The dance company's pantomime take on the classic Hansel and Gretel is expected to be packed with plenty of music, dance and entertainment.

Director Helen Graham said it was a community-wide production, with more than 60 people involved from other dance and performing arts companies, schools and community groups.

Campbell Suter, Isabel Asplet, Phil Tassin, Imogene England.

Ms Graham has worked closely with former professional dancer and Gladstone teacher Wendy Barker, with the help of a Regional Arts Development Fund grant, to create the production.

"The support from the community has been great and it's fantastic that we have dancers from another dance school joining in too," she said.

"This production is over the top and it's ridiculous, so it's been a lot of fun.

The performance will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from 6.30pm Friday. For tickets visit gladstoneentertainment.com.au.