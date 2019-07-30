Group rescued after boat takes on water near Heron Island

Two men and three children were rescued after a boating emergency off the Gladstone coast.

Two men and three children were rescued after a boating emergency off the Gladstone coast.

TWO men and three children were rescued after their boat took on water and capsized off the Gladstone coast.

On Sunday , the Gladstone Water Police and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol were dispatched to the scene after the activation of emergency beacon, between Masthead and Erskine Islands.

A search and rescue aircraft was also sent from Cairns to assist in the search for the beacon's location.

Crews were able to find the group, who made it to shore at Heron Island after their vessel capsized in a solid swell as they were trying to beach the craft to drain water from the hull.

Officers were able to view the small flashing strobe on the top of of the beacon from some distance away.

However, due to dangerous reef and large swells, they were forced to detour to the opposite side of the island.

The men and children were uninjured and were recovered from the island and returned safely to Gladstone.

They were attempting to beach the craft to drain water from the hull.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant Jeffrey Barnett said incidents like this serve as a reminder to boaties to carry all required safety equipment.

"Check that your boat is in good condition, that you have all required safety equipment on board and that it is easily accessible, in case of an emergency," Sgt Barnett said.

"Let someone know where you are going, how many people are on board and when you intend to return.

"And wear your life jacket, if it's not on, it can't save you."

Investigations are continuing as to the cause of the water ingress of the vessel.