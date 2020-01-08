Menu
Angie Jorgensen, Ian Lyons, Kevin Whicker and Kym Rowe at a previous Gladstone Animal Rescue Group fundraising sausage sizzle
Group relies on donations, but is putting others first

Sam Reynolds
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group rely on donations to run but this weekend they’re raising money for someone else.

The group will run a sausage sizzle at Coles on Sunday to raise money for charity groups Wild2free, Mallacoota Wildlife Shelter and Wallabia Wildlife Shelter.

President Judy Whicker said the group had seen the devastation caused by the fires in NSW and Victoria and wanted to help.

“We’ve spoken to these groups and they’ve lost almost everything and have nowhere to turn,” Ms Whicker said.

“If we were in a similar situation, we would be screaming for help and that’s why we’re helping out.”

She said proceeds from the sausage sizzle and raffles would be divided and sent directly to the wildlife groups.

The group’s treasurer will be at the barbecue to write out receipts for those wanting to make larger donations.

