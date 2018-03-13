Group of teens 'pack hunted', attacked Tannum man on the street

Tannum Sands police are investigating an attack on a man by a group of teenagers as he made his way home from the pub.

About 12 teens "pack hunted" the man on Saturday night as he walked along Pacific Ave, according to his wife, who vented her anger over the violent incident on social media.

"It's sickening what this community is coming to. It'll be a death next until something is drastically done," her post stated.

An officer at Tannum Sands police station said he was not sure what the incident meant in terms of whether or not violence was a growing problem in Tannum.

"This is certainly not a common thing that's happened in this division," he said.

No charges are pending and no formal complaint has been made by the victim, despite the man's wife's public online post.

"It happened between 1am and 1.35am ... by the time police arrived a lot of the (alleged attackers) had decamped," he said.

Police spoke to the victim on the night of the incident and the following day and will contact the hotel to see if the incident was related to the pub.