Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' Toolooa St home

A GLADSTONE man has been accused of 'storming' a home, alongside a group of other men allegedly wielding weapons including an axe, metal poles and a taser.

George Stanley John Kirk appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to apply for bail, after he was arrested and placed in custody on a number of charges on July 10.

Mr Kirk faces seven charges including one count of grievous bodily harm, two counts of the unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of the attempted enter of a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client would be disputing all charges, except one count of contravening police direction.

Police prosecutor Sargent Barry Stevens said the accused was charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly, alongside about six-eight other people, 'stormed' a Gladstone home.

The court heard on June 4 at about 4 am, the group of men, Mr Kirk allegedly included, jumped the front yard fence of a Toolooa street home.

In a statement to police, the victim of the alleged home invasion stood up from his chair when he saw the men enter his yard.

He told police a light was shone on his face as the men entered his home.

The court heard the victim began to walk backwards and fell over doing so.

While on the ground, one of the men leaned over the victim and bashed him repeatedly with the axe, causing the victim to suffer a fractured jaw, a broken nose, multiple bruises and lacerations all over his body and other injuries, the court heard.

When the victim was able to stand and call the police, the group of men had left the house.

It was not alleged that Mr Kirk was the man with the axe, however, the victim told police he recognised only two of the group involved, Mr Kirk being one of them.

The victim told police he saw Mr Kirk with a taser. He also told police that prior to the alleged attack the defendant had sent him a number of threatening text messages.

Over two days from July 9, the court heard Mr Kirk had two run-ins with police.

The first being when Mr Kirk allegedly broke down the door of a Gladstone home, after the resident refused him entry at 10.30pm.

The court heard Mr Kirk broke the door in half and one end folded over the victim, who was using his back to force the door closed against Mr Kirk.

Another person smashed a window of the victim's house trying to get in. However both Mr Kirk and the other man took off shortly after, the court was told.

In a search for Mr Kirk the following day, police attended a motel in South Gladstone.

Upon police knocking on the door, Mr Kirk opened it, but he slammed it when he saw who was visiting, the court heard.

Police forced their way inside however, Mr Kirk had left the room and jumped off the balcony onto an awning, 10 metres above ground.

Realising he had nowhere to go, Mr Kirk turned around and faced the officers who were quickly gaining on him. He was arrested.

A search of the motel room found a sawn-off shotgun, a replica handgun, drugs and drug utensils.

Police also found another person in the room locked in the bathroom, allegedly to have been flushing evidence down the toilet.

Magistrate Jeffrey CLarke refused the bail application, remanding Mr Kirk in custody until his next court date on September 19.