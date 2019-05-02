Group of cycling friends to raise funds for MS research

FINDING A CURE: Nathan Lovell, pictured with Finn, will participate in a bicycle fun run in Brisbane to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

SHOWING incredible strength and positivity after a life-changing diagnosis has inspired a friendship group in the Gladstone region.

Nathan Lovell and 12 friends will be riding in the MS Brissy to the Bay bicycle ride on June16.

Last year, the 34-year-old was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, with symptoms appearing in June last year.

"I noticed my right foot had gone a bit tingly and numb,” Mr Lovell said.

"I thought it was a pinched nerve in my back or something else.”

Unfortunately, as the week continued he got progressively worse, with his right side being affected by the numbness.

MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system.

According to MS Australia, it interferes with nerve impulses with the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

It affects more than 25,600 Australians, with most aged 20-40. The Brissy to the Bay bike run in June will raise funds for research into finding a cure for the disease.

Mr Lovell was initially devastated by the news when the diagnosis was confirmed at the end of June.

"My nanna had it years ago and I watched what it did to her,” he said.

"All I could think about is how I didn't want to have to give up the things I enjoy, like running around with family, water skiing and mountain biking.

"You think about the worst-case scenario.”

After hearing about treatments available, Mr Lovell started to have a more positive outlook on life.

"I learnt that there are some amazing treatments out there and just how many people have MS and go on to live healthy, active, happy lives,” he said.

"The medications and treatments these days are a far cry from what they used to be.”

Mr Lovell's fundraising group for Brissy to the Bay has so far raised close to $8000.

For details on how to donate, visit brissietothebay.com.au and search for "Nath's Mates”.