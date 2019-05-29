Group continues its rise to the top

Dance Kix teachers Natalie Buhagiar, Taylor Goodman-Jones, Tracey Esparza, Helena Little, Donna Hann (front), Blair Goodman- Jones and Chloe Spoljaric on news of their nominations.

A LOCAL dance group is kicking up a storm at national level after being nominated in five categories for the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards.

Dance Kix, which has 319 students and operates out of studios at Boyne Island and Telina, was nominated in the Best Parent and Child Activity, Best Local Preschooler Activity (3-5 years), Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years), Best Team Culture and Best Customer Focus categories.

The national awards celebrate and showcase the outstanding hard work, determination and achievements of many small businesses across Australia that are dedicated to giving children a strong foundation in activities such as sport, music and arts.

The awards will take place on Saturday night at the Gold Coast and Dance Kix creative director and founder Donna Hann will attend the awards.

Dance Kix made the 2018 finals in the Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years) category but are hoping to score a coveted award this year.

"I'd be happy with anything," Ms Hann said.

"I'd love to snaffle the Team Culture one, if it's going to happen that would be amazing, but I'm just so grateful to be a finalist and voted by our community which is the most important thing because it's direct feedback.

"I'm particularly excited to be nominated for that because I feel culture is so important and we have a really healthy and positive culture within our dance school.

"I think that's why we are successful and our students are getting so much out of the programs we offer."

Dance Kix has been recognised and nominated in five categories for the prestigious 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards. Emily Little, Ashton Little, Charlize Heymer, Tia Bell and Maggie Crawshaw. Hayley Bracewell

Ms Hann said winners weren't based purely on the amount of votes received with a number of different criteria needing to be meet in order to impress the judges.

"They look at it at a holistic level taking into account the votes and the questionnaire which dives deeper into the business," she said.

"Because it's a national award, to be fair within different towns and cities the population is vastly different."

Dance Kix has been recognised and nominated in five categories for the prestigious 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards. Chloe Matz, Chilli Huth and Charlotte Gallagher. Donna Hann

Ms Hann also wanted to thank her staff.

"This is something I can't take full credit for without their help," she said.

"They are beautiful people in their own right but they also have a really special way connecting with the children on a one-on-one level and interacting with parents.

"They are an amazing team and I'm lucky to have them all."