Grosvenor Mine inquiry board member asked to step down

AN INDUSTRIAL safety expert has stepped down from an inquiry into last month's explosion at Grosvenor Mine, following a request from the mine's owner.

Professor Andrew Hopkins has accepted the request from Anglo coal mines by removing himself from the board, which is investigating last month's blast and other various high potential incidents.

In a statement, the board said Prof Hopkins made the decision late last week to recuse himself to address "any potential perceived bias arising from statements he made prior to his appointment".

The board's chairman Terry Martin said lawyers for Anglo coal mines, the owner of Grosvenor Mine, requested that he recuse himself from continuing to sit as a member of the board.

Mr Martin said the request was made in light of statements made by Prof Hopkins prior to his appointment on the board.

"To remove any perception of bias, Professor Hopkins acceded to the request," he said.

Andrew Clough will replace Professor Hopkins immediately.

Mr Clough has extensive experience in the mining sector, including as vice president health safety and environment for Peabody Australia, general manager at the Broadmeadow Mine, project manager for the Ellensfield Project, general manager of the North Goonyella Mine and general manager Metropolitan Colliery.

Mr Clough was also previously Chief Inspector of Mines for Queensland from 2013 to 2015.