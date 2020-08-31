‘Grossly unbelievable’ she did not think drugs in parcel

A HIGH court judge has told a defendant her claim she did not think there were drugs in a parcel she took into a prison was "grossly unbelievable".

Kelly Anne Ryall, 41, was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on August 20 after a jury found her guilty of supplying a dangerous drug in a correctional centre.

She had pleaded guilty to another charge prior to the trial for supplying tobacco - a prohibited items in Queensland's correctional centres.

The court heard there was 8.54g of methamphetamines, one gram of marijuana and Buprenorphine strips, inside a parcel Ryall claimed she thought only had tobacco in it.

The substances were wrapped by someone else in dark microfibre cloth and delivered to Ryall at night time, in exchange for a lift to the prison so she could visit her partner - who had been a mechanic in Gladstone before going to prison.

The court heard the substances had travelled from Rockhampton to Gladstone and back to Rockhampton to the prison at Etna Creek.

Justice Graeme Crow said it was possible Ryall had turned a blind eye to the suspiciously wrapped parcel she was given to her by a woman she had met only six weeks prior and had asked her once or twice to take drugs into the prison.

He said Ryall had also been told her partner and another inmate, Matt, wanted drugs.

"I accept you agreed to do this to get transport to and from the prison to visit your partner," Justice Crow said.

He said the fact the parcel was wrapped in black cloth would have been "extremely suspicious to the average person".

"You gave evidence in an articulate manner," Justice Crow said.

He said that, along with two certificates she had obtained through TAFE, indicated to him Ryall was an intelligent woman.

"It is an extremely unbelievable attitude to take," Justice Crow said.

"Your conduct at the trial shows a lack of remorse.

"The deliberate act of taking drugs into the prison also shows a lack of remorse."

The court heard Ryall grew up in a violent and alcohol-abusive household with some kin having the spine pain condition spondylitis.

Ryall, a mother of six, had no criminal record prior to the prison supply offences.

She lost her husband of eight years to suicide over 10 years ago, and while her employment history was intermittent due to being a full-time parent, she had been a SES volunteer.

Justice Crow sentenced Ryall to 16 months' prison, suspended after five months and operational for 16 months. Nine days presentence custody was declared and she will be released on parole on January 10, 2021.