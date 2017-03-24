'Gross intoxication': Gladstone mum's meth-induced road rampage

ROAD RAMPAGE: Gladstone woman and mother-of-three Julie Seage faced court today after she injected meth, got behind the wheel and caused mayhem on a popular Gladstone road.

A GLADSTONE mother who injected meth and got behind the wheel in a dangerous road rampage was told she couldn't hide behind her family for a lighter sentence.

Mother-of-three Julie Seage faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court today on three charges; one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle while being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

She pleaded guilty to all three charges.

It was heard four hours prior to committing the offences, the 32-year-old had injected methylamphetamine.

She told the court the dose of drugs had hit her all at once.

On November 6 at 2.20pm Seage got behind the wheel and upon reaching Emmadale Drive began to lose control.

The court heard she began to swerve across the road, before driving up onto the footpath, destroying three trees in front of a Gladstone home.

In an attempt to regain control of the car, she pulled down hard to her left, however, overestimated the space and ended up driving into the front yard of a home, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said.

The woman "narrowly" missed a retaining wall and stopped the car, Sgt Stevens said.

ROAD RAMPAGE: Gladstone woman and mother-of-three Julie Seage faced court today after she injected meth, got behind the wheel and caused mayhem on a popular Gladstone road. Sarah Barnham

She then got out of the car and tried to gain entry into the home, when she failed she got back into the car and continued up the street.

Seage drove up into the front yard of another property, stopped the car and gained entry into the backyard via a fence, Sgt Stevens said.

She then stood for five minutes before jumping back over the fence, where she was confronted by a number of onlookers on the street.

Seage's road rampage lasted 4km up the street before police were called, the court heard.

Sgt Stevens said officers on the scene reported Seage to be out of breath, sweaty, unable to string together coherent sentences and visibly shaking; indicating to officers she could be under the influence.

She was taken to the watch house and searched, where police found 1gram of cannabis in her possession.

Sgt Stevens said the most concerning factor was the level of "gross intoxication" displayed.

He said her decision to get behind the wheel in such a state should be dealt with "very seriously" and a jail term would be appropriate.

Seage's defence lawyer Nikki Wawryk said given her client was a mother-of-three, she was recommending a period of probation instead of a jail term.

"At the time of the offences she was also dealing with difficult circumstances including the break-up of an 18-year long relationship with her husband," Ms Wawryk said.

However, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said Seage could not "hide behind her family" and whether she had a family or not, it wouldn't affect the sentence given.

Sgt Stevens agreed and said the situation was a "double-edged sword" and Seage needed to be a better rolemodel to her children.

Ms Ho ordered Seage to serve a three month jail term wholly suspended and placed her on a 12-month probation subject to mental health counselling.

Ms Ho also disqualified Seage's licence for six months.

"It's very fortunate that no one was hurt," Ms Ho said.