Groom’s brutally ‘selfish’ wedding day act

A man who planned his entire wedding with no help from his wife has been branded the "worst groom ever" after he splashed out on a luxury night in a hotel the night before the wedding for himself - but left his bride in the cold. Literally.

Jake, 26, made the decision to make his future wife sleep in a tent the night before they got married while appearing on Don't Tell the Bride, a British reality TV show where grooms take charge of the big day while their future wives are left completely in the dark until they walk down the aisle.

His bride Rosie, 30, had imagined her dream wedding taking place in a beautifully decorated barn, but Jake had other ideas.

Jake claims Rosie is ‘high maintenance’ and wanted her to lose some of her beauty products on her big day. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride



Before the experiment kicked off, Jake joked that his friends could be a "bit wild" and added: "The wedding could potentially turn into a lad's holiday."

Admitting that she didn't have the highest expectations of Jake organising their entire wedding, Rosie said: "His proposal wasn't even a proposal.

"He didn't even propose with a ring. I didn't even get a ring till months later."

In a bid to make Rosie less "high-maintenance" ahead of her big day, Josh said at the beginning of the show that he wanted to make his future wife sleep in a tent - but insisted it was for HER benefit.

He said: "She can get quite insecure about the way she looks. I tell her how beautiful she is all the time, how she doesn't need all this stuff.

The bride had a meltdown after learning she was getting married at a festival. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride



"But if I take that out of her control, she's going to have to get married anyway. She'll say she looks 'rough' but to me she'd still look beautiful."

Although Jake thought he was making a sweet gesture, even his best man tried to steer him away from the idea and told him: "Rosie is going to be flying out of that tent - kicking off big time."

And while most brides like to devote the morning of their wedding to some hair and make-up, Rosie was devastated to learn she'd be tying the knot with greasy hair at Wickham Festival in Fareham, UK.

She and her bridesmaids had been told the festival was Rosie's second hen's do when Jake had actually organised for the two of them to wed in front of 7000 music fans.

The bridal party thought the festival was just Rosie’s second hen’s do. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

When Jake's plans began to dawn on the bride, she said: "I'm not starting my wedding day in a tent … he wouldn't do that. The showers are rubbish - what are we going to do?"

She later refused to even have the "festival make-up" her fiance had organised for her.

Likening Jake's plans to "abuse", one of Rosie's bridesmaids said: "He's put her through hell."

And while his future wife was having a breakdown in a tent at a festival, Jake and his mates were busy sipping champagne at a posh hotel.

Fighting back tears, Rosie said: "It's my f***ing wedding day. I'm not alright.

"I don't want to see him. I'm not getting ready. I want to be excited and enjoy the morning and I'm still sat in a tent."

The bride refused to get married wearing ‘festival make-up’ and glitter. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Even Rosie's mother broke down in tears and said: "My daughter shouldn't have to go through this on her wedding day - she's supposed to feel special.

"Nothing special about putting a bit of glitter on in the morning. Just reiterates the fact that Jake doesn't care about how she's feeling."

Fortunately, Rosie's bridesmaids rallied around her to get her ready on time for her ceremony.

And while Rosie was happy to see her groom in the end, viewers said they would have also been raging.

The couple tied the knot in front of 7000 festival-goers. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

One tweeted: "So he stays in a swanky hotel the night before their wedding while she has to stay in a tent and get married at a festival the next day. I'd absolutely murder him!"

Another added: "It's scary that the man she is about to be with forever hasn't considered her once or how she would feel."

Fortunately for Jake, Rosie ended up enjoying her ‘festival’ wedding, Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Horrified by Jake's behaviour, one fumed: "WORST GROOM EVER!!"

I feel for Rosie, she's knackered from the tent, needs a shower and just doesn't feel like she's ready to get married. i don't blame her one but, she is so unprepared for this #dttb #DontTellTheBride — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) October 20, 2019

This is one of the roughest #donttellthebride episodes ive watched soo far. Groom in Hotel Bride in a tent on morning of their wedding day! Rough! — H (@HB_Taurus_1989) October 20, 2019

He does appear to be overly clueless and selfish, which begs the question why is she marrying him in the first place??! #donttellthebride — Bagpussbee (@bagpussbee) October 20, 2019

"Jake better plan a funeral as well as a wedding," one outraged user joked.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission