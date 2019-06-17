Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard.
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Grog blamed for truckie attacking his neighbour

17th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett truck driver has fronted court after assaulting his drinking buddy.

Gayndah Magistrates Court heard that on February 4, 2017, Andrew Taylor, 47, had been drinking with his neighbour before a disagreement.

The victim had been listening to music and having a smoke when Taylor assaulted him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the defendant struck the complainant, who fell to the ground.

"He landed on his back and the defendant was on top of him," Sgt Stagoll said.

"The defendant has grabbed him by the hair and slammed his head against the ground.

"The defendant also punched the victim to the left side of the face."

The force of the assault left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

Defence lawyer Travis George claimed alcohol had been a factor in the assault, and said Taylor, a truck driver for the past 20 years who was currently receiving sickness benefits, had a "reasonable-sized" debt to the Australian Tax Office.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Taylor to 12 months' prison, and suspended the term for two years.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Amazing': People flock to experience scUber at Heron

    premium_icon 'Amazing': People flock to experience scUber at Heron

    Environment A nimble submarine ride through the Great Barrier Reef has been hailed a success, with tickets selling in less than five minutes

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Angry mum in court for series of abusive text messages

    premium_icon Angry mum in court for series of abusive text messages

    News A WOMAN attempting to live a Christian lifestyle has fronted court.

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:02 AM
    Man head butted police officer after feeling targeted

    Man head butted police officer after feeling targeted

    News Lawyer describes "bizarre” situation

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Pillow Talk celebrates 10 years in Gladstone

    premium_icon Pillow Talk celebrates 10 years in Gladstone

    Business Manager reveals her secrets to success

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM