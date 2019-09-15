GRL trophy goes West in superb win over arch-enemy Brothers

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a dream Saturday night for the Gladstone Valleys Diehards club with divisions one and two teams taking out the Gladstone Rugby League premierships - 34-12 and 18-12 respectively.

David West was terrific

Diehards' Davis West starred for the top-tier team and burst through for his team's fourth try.

His resultant conversion pretty much sealed the game for a 24-6 lead but Brothers never gave up. The score tightened to 24-12 after Corban Phillips found the tryline.

Valleys' coach Russell O'Dwyer said his side got it all together in the big final.

He said it was a case of lifting in the face of adversity. "We just stuck together and that's what we wanted," he said.

"We have got a couple of blokes who are retiring and we had a captain that missed the game because he hurt himself on Thursday night and we had another bloke who pulled out."

Dayn Richards then thwarted any attempt of a Brothers fightback when he slid through for a try for 30-12 and the icing on the cake was done by D'Layni Perham for the final score.

"They just wanted it so much and I'm just so proud and we left our best game for the grand final," O'Dwyer said.

The coach lauded his team's defence in the frantic first 20 minutes of the game.

O'Dwyer said stand-in skipper Ha'Ofanga Rabakewa had played his final game.