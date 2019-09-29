‘Grit and Courage’ wins at photography contest

WHEN disaster strikes, photographer Sarah-Jayne Ebsworth heads straight to the frontline.

The 30-year-old photo and video specialist works for the state’s emergency services, capturing floods, bushfires and storms.

In November 2018, she was assigned to the catastrophic bushfires at Deepwater and snapped this image which has won a national award.

Deepwater was Ms Ebsworth’s first bushfire having previously undertaken photographic work when serving with the Australian Defence Force.

She was embedded with the Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade when towering flames threatened the station.

“That photo was at the height of the fire when the fire was across the road from where everyone was stationed,” she recalls.

“I captured that before everyone kicked into gear.”

The image ‘Grit and Courage’ placed first in the Resilient Australia Awards photo competition.

Ms Ebsworth said the Deepwater bushfire with its 20m high flames was a “breathtaking experience”.

“I didn’t realise how high the flames would get or how dark and smoky it would be,” she said.

“I felt comfortable going in because I had someone knowledgeable ensuring I was safe.”

Ms Ebsworth said her motivation was to show the public the selfless work of volunteer firefighters and other emergency workers in tough conditions.

“I hope that’s what I show the rest of Australia and Queensland, is how hard these guys work and the houses they save,” she said.

“They are some of the most beautiful people you will ever meet and they will do anything for you.”

Ms Ebsworth has since covered the recent Binna Burra bushfires and also the Townsville floods.

She said she was attracted to the variety and adrenaline rush of the job in which she throws on a backpack and flies or drives straight into disasters zones.

Often she has frontline access that media organisations could only dream of, enabling her to record footage for the TV news.

But Ms Ebsworth said she would not be able to do her work without the help of her team and the emergency workers.