Grisly find spurs false hope in Kroombit Tops murder search

POLICE scouring Kroombit Tops National Park for evidence relating to a 1993 alleged double murder have come up mostly empty-handed after a two-day search.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow this morning confirmed officers looking for the bodies of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel found "nothing of significance" yesterday, barring one grisly discovery which turned out to be a false alarm.

"There were some bones located yesterday... however they were identified as being animal bones," Det-Insp Shadlow said.

The search continued today and police later confirmed it produced a similar lack of results.

About 20 officers were involved in the two-day operation, including search and rescue coordinators who mapped the site for presentation to a court at a later date.

"This is just another phase of the investigation," Det-Insp Shadlow said.

"If we do find nothing then we'll move on and continue with the investigation and the court process."

Det-Insp Shadlow said any remains found at the site would be useful as evidence, but also served a more pressing purpose.

"We wanted to find something, human remains, for some kind of closure I suppose for the families," he said.

It is believed Robert Grayson (26 years old at the time), and Derek Van Der Poel (23 years old at the time) were watching a marijuana crop in the Kroombit Tops National Park.

Rosedale man Russell Williams, 51, has been charged in relation to the suspected murder of the two men, who were last seen tending to a "substantial" marijuana crop at the site in May 1993.

Police on Monday laid an additional charge of drug trafficking against Mr Williams, who they believe was also involved in drug production at the site.

Det-Insp Shadlow said Mr Williams had not been talkative with police in relation to his potential involvement in the case.

"But that's everybody's right to silence," he said.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for any information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspected murders.

Queensland Police said "an appropriate indemnity from prosecution" would also be recommended for any accomplice - not being the person who actually committed the crime - who came forth with that information.

Mr Williams is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 10.

If you have information that may assist police, you can call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.