Police are investigating the death of the animal.
Police are investigating the death of the animal. TREVOR VEALE
Grisly discovery: Pet dog found shot dead near Mackay

Kate Rasmussen
by
24th Jun 2019 5:22 PM | Updated: 25th Jun 2019 4:34 AM
IT WAS a nightmare come true when a pet dog didn't come home for dinner, and the owner found the animal's body in bushland near their property.

Police are appealing for public assistance into the investigation of an alleged shooting incident where a pet dog was killed at a private residence on Rutlands Road at Kuttabul.

The incident happened between 11pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday, June 22.

The dog involved was a two year old Fox Terrier named Bundy.

Police believe that someone has driven a vehicle onto the long dirt driveway at the acreage property before a firearm was allegedly used to shoot the dog while it was standing in the driveway.

The dog was then placed in bushland nearby.

When the dog did not return to its home at normal feeding time, its owner searched the property and located the dead animal.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to contact police, quoting reference number QP1901209084

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

