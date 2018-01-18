Grinspoon vows to bring the goods to Gladstone

BIG NAME: Grinspoon plays Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday along with a host of great Aussie bands.

BIG NAME: Grinspoon plays Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday along with a host of great Aussie bands. Marc Stapelberg

NINETIES rockers Grinspoon have been working on their Hotter than Hell set list since before Christmas.

Front man Phil Jamieson said he's excited about the tour but not prepared to give much away in terms of what the band will play.

"Over the last 23 years of being in a band, we've written some good songs and some crap songs (we'll) aim for lots of good songs in a row," he said.

Jamieson was philosophical about the "crap songs".

"It's just the law of averages, if you start writing songs when you're 17, and keep writing them until you're 40, you're going to encounter some crap songs," he said.

"That's part of it - going up and down."

Jamieson said Grinspoon was playing better than ever after their hiatus of about four years.

The group announced they were taking a break to recharge their batteries in December 2013.

In 2017 the band released a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut full-length album Guide to Better Living and went on tour to celebrate.

They proved they've still got it, with the tour selling out.

But despite the success, Jamieson said the band's future was as yet undecided.

"I'm in the middle of other projects and busy until May," he said.

"We're just kind of taking it one show at a time and (being) best friends."

Jamieson, now aged 40, admitted he still enjoyed touring though.

"I like going to places that we haven't played often: the far reaches of Australia," he said.

"I been everywhere man. The only place we haven't been is Broken Hill."

"There's a lot of really great bands we get along well with, I like the vibe of it.

"I'm looking forward to playing with Regurgitator and Jebediah.

Regurgitator was not in the line-up for Gladstone's stop on the Hotter than Hell tour but Grinspoon will meet up with the Brisbane rockers at the tour's stop in Geelong, on March 3.

Jamieson said he'd arrive in Gladstone the morning of the gig and was looking forward to having some time to explore the region.

EVENT DETAILS

Hotter than Hell @ Harvey Road Tavern - Marly Brown Oval kicks off at 2pm on Saturday.

Follow the link to purchase tickets https://hotterthanhelltour.com.au/location/gladstone/

The line-up features: Grinspoon, Jebediah, Killing Heidi, The Superjesus and The Koffin Rockers