Grim wait as fatal fire damage stalls search for missing person

Bushfire season is here: How bad will it get?

One person is still missing after fire tore through a house north of Brisbane on Saturday, killing a man and dog.

A major investigation centre was established at Caboolture Police Station last night to co-ordinate investigations into how many people lived in the house at Kilcoy, 100km northwest of Brisbane, that was engulfed in flames.

Police had initially reported two people were missing, but on Sunday revised that to just one.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Green said due to the structural damage the home sustained, police had not been able to enter to search for the other missing person.

“There is significant structural damage so our intention at this stage is to make sure that the scene is safe and structurally sound so the fire investigators can get in and start an investigation as to the cause of the fire,” Det Sen Sgt Green said.

“It’s a house that has a primary occupier and there are a number of tenants that are living in the house.”

Fire tore through the Kilcoy home on Saturday, killing a man and a dog. Picture: Brad Fleet

Police currently do not believe the man who died and the missing person are related and have no indications it was a domestic violence related incident.

“We are still confirming the identity of those people …(they) appear not to be related.”

“There are others who live at the residence but they were not home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“We have been hampered obviously by the structural damage to the dwelling, our intention is hopefully at some stage today it will be at a stage where investigators can enter.”

The two storey timber Queenslander-style house on Golf Links Drive is believed to be home to several locals, some of whom work at the nearby abattoir.

It is unknown how many were inside at the time.

The scene of a massive house fire at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

Several firefighting crews, paramedics and police rushed to the fire about 2.15pm, working for hours to extinguish the flames.

Police confirmed a person had died and a body had been recovered.

The age and gender of the victim was not known.

At least one person was unaccounted for last night and at least one other may also be missing.

Officers were unable to enter the house last night, with the scene deemed too dangerous.

The gutted home smouldered into the night, with part of the cul-de-sac still cordoned off. Police said they would guard the scene until first light, when forensic officers would begin the delicate operation of searching through the wreckage of the collapsed home.

It is believed a dog, a staffy named Odin, also perished in the blaze.

The house fire at Golf Links Dr at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

One patient was looked over by paramedics at the scene, but declined transport to hospital.

Neighbouring homes suffered minor damage, with locals springing into action with hoses before 12 fire crews responded to the call-out.

Local Greg Smith said he was at home when the house next door caught fire.

“I heard the bang and I saw it go up in flames,” Mr Smith said.

“Our mates came over to help save our property.”

Emergency services remained at the scene of the deadly fire last night. Picture: David Clark

Mr Smith said his home in the usually quiet cul-de-sac seemed to only have minor damage.

He said the neighbours on the other side of the destroyed house were also accounted for.

“Their home just seems to have some window and smoke damage,” he said.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information if urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1880 333 000.

