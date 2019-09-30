Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grim discovery three days after fatal crash

by Sarah Matthews
30th Sep 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead in his car several days after crashing into a gully in Far North Queensland.

According to police, the 47-year-old Cooktown man had been driving from Cooktown to Cairns in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car left the road on a bend and crashed into a gully.

He was found by a member of the public around 2km south of the Byrestown Range rest area on Sunday afternoon, three days after the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest the 47-year-old died as a result of injuries from the crash.

cooktown fatal crash

Top Stories

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News THE Federal Government will today announce a commitment of $1.9 million towards a feasibility study into a renewable hydrogen plant near Moura.

    Cyclists injures head in vehicle crash

    premium_icon Cyclists injures head in vehicle crash

    News A man in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:07 AM
    The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    premium_icon The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    News The upgrade is set to benefit businesses in the area.

    Keep busy this school holiday

    premium_icon Keep busy this school holiday

    News Check out all these free activities on around Gladstone for kids this week