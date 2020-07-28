Grim discovery: Dogs bashed and left for dead

Authorities are investigating after a blue heeler was found bashed to death and a red heeler was found alive with injuries so severe she was immobile in central Queensland.

The grim discovery was made on Sunday by a woman and her sister walking their dogs along a track at the Selma Weir in Emerald.

Lani Miller posted an urgent plea for help to a local Facebook group, saying she was at the "top weir walking track and a very weak red cattle dog is in the bush nearby a dead blue cattle dog".

With the help of two other walkers, Ms Miller managed to get the red heeler, now dubbed Red, to a vet where she had to be euthanised.

A Facebook page called Justice for Red and Blue has been created by volunteers from four animal rescue groups in an effort to help find the person or people responsible for the condition of the dogs.

Two cattle dogs were found dumped in a bush in Central Queensland over the weekend. A blue heeler was bashed to death and a red heeler, found next to him, was so severely injured she had to be euthanised. Picture: Facebook

"This page demands justice for these two dogs, we will not rest until it is found," a post to the page states.

"The blue cattle dog was already dead with severe head injuries and suspected broken back."

The red female cattle dog was still alive, limp but couldn't walk, the brave finders managed to get her to the vet where unfortunately her injuries were too severe to survive so she was humanely put to sleep. She had a broken neck and back.

"The finders have returned for the blue boy's body now and an RSPCA cruelty report has been lodged."

A devastated Ms Miller told ABC Capricornia it appeared the dogs had been beaten and dumped.

"They both had similar injuries," she said.

"They both had broken backs… one had facial injuries and one had a broken neck.

"To me it just doesn't seem like they both were hit by a car and had the same injuries.

"We went back later to grab the blue one and … blood just started pouring out of his mouth because he had a very severe head injury."

The red cattle dog was taken to a vet but had to be euthanised after discovering she had a broken neck and back. Picture: Facebook



The administrators of the four rescue groups, A Mini Rescue, Domestic Animal Rescue and Education (D.A.R.E), Central Queensland Animal Society Inc (CQASI) and Soquilichi Rescue Ranch, have renewed pleas for anyone having a hard time with their animals to contact a rescue group or a pound instead of taking matters into their own hands.

A post on CQASI's Facebook page states the photos of the male blue cattle dog were "too horrifying to publish."

"Unfortunately this is not a one off occurrence. Anyone local to the area knows that place is notorious as a dumping ground. Unwanted animals just left to die. It makes your skin crawl," the post said.

"There are options. There are rescue groups to connect with. Communities that will help. Literally beating a dog to death should NEVER be an option. EVER! (sic)."

Mika Dargie, 29, from D.A.R.E told the Courier Mail the groups wanted to emphasise there were numerous options available if a pet could no longer be kept by their owner.

"If you can't have your dogs anymore for whatever reason, contact a rescue, contact the pound, the AWL, the RSPCA, I don't care who you contact, contact somebody," she said.

"I don't care how bad the situation is. Please don't feel you can play God and can beat the dogs to death."

An image from the Justice for Red and Blue Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Gemma Guest, 36, from A Mini Rescue said Justice for Red and Blue was also set up to help show authorities Australians would not tolerate cruelty to animals.

"With (Emerald) not being an RSPCA inspectorate any animal cruelty gets reported to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. Due to the seriousness of the animal abuse, we wanted to ensure there was a proper and thorough investigation," she said.

"We also want to show that Australians won't stand for such abhorrent animal abuse."

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty confirmed a complaint had been lodged with the RSPCA.

"It has been referred to DAF as we don't have an inspector in the area," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman also said they were assisting Biosecurity Queensland, part of DAF, with an investigation.

A spokesman for DAF said Biosecurity Queensland officials were investigating.

"Further comment at this stage is not appropriate," he said.

"People who suspect animal welfare issues should call 13 25 23."

Originally published as Grim discovery: Dogs bashed and left for dead