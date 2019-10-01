Johanna Griggs’ House Rules replacement revealed

There are rumours that Channel 7 has made a decision as to who will replace Johanna Griggs as host of House Rules.

Griggs announced on Instagram in July that she had quit as host of the renovation show after seven seasons.

"After a great deal of consideration, I recently sat down with the Network to ask to be allowed to step down as host of House Rules," Griggs wrote at the time. "They have very graciously agreed for me to do that, which I'm incredibly appreciative of.

"As the show goes into preproduction for the next season, it's the perfect time to hand over the role to someone who will take the show into S8."

Season 7 House Rules stars: Jamie Durie, host Johanna Griggs, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Wendy Moore.

Despite quitting House Rules, Griggs told fans she would continue to host Better Homes and Gardens and was keen to explore other presenting opportunities on Channel 7.

House Rules was dealt another blow three days ago when judge Wendy Moore also announced on Instagram that she was leaving the show.

"It's always sad to see the end of such a great experience, I guess you could call this the #sevenyearitch," Moore wrote. "It's definitely time, and my new role heading up the Lifestyle Channels @lifestyleau at @foxtel has been an absolute whirlwind over the last six months and I know it's just going to get bigger and better as all of our new shows start rolling out next year."

So who will replace Griggs and Moore when House Rules returns to Channel 7 in 2020?

According to TV Blackbox, the hosting role will be given to Jamie Durie, who joined the program in season 7 as a judge.

Jamie Durie at the 61st TV Week Logie Awards. Picture: Jerad Williams

Griggs weighed in on the casting rumour on Twitter, writing in response to TV Blackbox's article: "If your mail is right (which I've no doubt it is) he'll do a fabulous job …:)".

Replacing Moore as a full-time judge on the show alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be Carolyn Burns-McCrave, according to the site.

Burns-McCrave has been the interior design mentor on House Rules since the show started back in 2013.

House Rules design guru and Melbourne professional interior designer Carolyn Burns-McCrave.

Channel 7 declined to comment about the casting claims when contacted by news.com.au.

The most recent season of House Rules wrapped up in July with married dance partners Pete and Courtney beating out chippie brothers Tim and Mat to take home the $250,000 prize.