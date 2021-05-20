Griffin urges Dragons to forget suspensions

St George Illawarra players have copped a combined 13 matches worth of suspensions this week, but coach Anthony Griffin is adamant the Dragons can’t be “victims” of the NRL’s high tackle crackdown.

Up to 12 Dragons players are sidelined, including Josh McGuire, Tyrell Fuimaono, Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims (all suspensions).

Fuimaono has accepted a five-week ban after he entered an early guilty plea for the high shot on Ryan Papenhuyzen that led to the Dragons forward being sent off in the 11th minute of Sunday’s clash.

McGuire will also sit out five weeks for a grade three dangerous contact charge after a hip drop tackle.

Ravalawa (shoulder charge) and Sims (dangerous contact) have been handed two and one game bans respectively.

Griffin knows the suspensions aren’t ideal, but he wants his side to move on and focus on Friday’s clash against Cronulla.

“What happened last weekend has happened. Personally, I‘d prefer it didn’t happen, but they’re the rules and we’ve got to play by them,” Griffin said in the lead-up to the Dragons’ clash with Cronulla on Friday night.

“We can‘t be victims to this situation.

“There’s a lot of things we’re going to learn about ourselves positionally and emotionally over the next few weeks.

“And that’ll only make us a stronger club.

“The challenge for us as a game is going to be what happens from here on now.”

Griffin, however, urged the league’s powerbrokers to keep their rulings on foul play constant.

“It needs to stay consistent now otherwise last weekend was tragic round,” he said.

“As long as they‘re the same rules every week now and for State of Origin and finals, well then, we’re all on the same page.”

Griffin was also happy to accept McGuire’s five-week ban for a hip drop tackle.

“Part of the reason he got five is because he’s got a lot of carryovers,” he said.

“But if that tackle is going to be ruled out of the game, it‘s ruled out of the game.

“And as a coach I‘m happy to go along with it.”

Originally published as Griffin urges Dragons to forget suspensions