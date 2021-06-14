Grieving sister’s heartbreaking act

The Whiskey Au Go-Go Club in Fortitude Valley, where 15 people died in 1973.

The sister of a woman who perished in a historic firebombing of a Brisbane nightclub has revealed her heartbreaking action when she recovered her sister’s handbag from the arson attack.

Heartbreaking statements from the families of the victims of the arson attack on the Whiskey Au Go-Go nightclub in Fortitude Valley have been read to a court on the first day of a coronial inquest.

Fifteen people died from carbon monoxide poisoning early in the morning of March 8, 1973, when two petrol drums were ignited on the ground floor of the nightclub.

It was one of the worst mass murders in modern Australian history until the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Two men, John Andrew Stuart and James Richard Finch, were convicted of murdering waitress Jennifer Davie, the youngest victim of the fire.

But questions have persisted for years over the alleged involvement of others in the incident and the full circumstances of the tragic deaths.

A packed gallery filled Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday as statements from the families of the victims were read out in court.

The sister of Wendy Leonne Drew – who was 24 when she died – said the hurt of losing her sister was still raw, even more than 40 years on.

“I remember vividly that before I went to return Wendy’s belongings to mum, I scrubbed and scrubbed the handbag Wendy had taken with her to the nightclub,” the woman’s statement read.

“I wanted to remove the residue of soot and erase the smell of petrol.

“My parents … went to their graves still unable to comprehend such an evil act took their youngest daughter.”

Ms Drew’s sister said Wendy felt “safe” living in Brisbane while searching for work, but an outing with a girlfriend that night changed everything.

The sister of Jennifer Denise Davie, a waitress at the club, said her sister’s death rocked the family and robbed her of her chance to have nieces and nephews.

“She wanted to travel and live until she got old, to have children of her own – that was taken from her,” the woman’s statement read.

“The death of my sister … was because of some greedy people who have not yet been held to account.”



The inquest will examine whether Stuart or Finch were the only parties who contributed to the deaths and if anyone else was involved.

Whiskey Au Go-Go fire survivor Donna Phillips (left) and siblings Sonya and Kim Carroll who lost their mother Decima to the fire. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Counsel assisting the coroner Stephen Keim said some people smashed windows to escape from the fire instead of using the fire escape stairs.

Photos of the smouldering club, the petrol drum in the foyer and the fire escape stairs were displayed during the opening.

The sister of David John Western said her brother had gone back into the building to help his friends on the night of the fire and was “found trying to drag his friend out when he was overcome with smoke”.

“This is who David was, this is how people remember him,” the woman’s statement read.

“David was about to get engaged and was paying off the ring.

“He was not rostered to work (that night), but was called in … I woke on the morning of 8 March realising he had not come home.”



Mr Keim said there was evidence some people may have known about the attack in advance and had warned acquaintances not to attend the club that night.

In 2017 then-Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath ordered the inquest be reopened after murderer Vincent O’Dempsey indicated he might have also been involved in the firebombing.

O’Dempsey was jailed that year with his co-accused Gary Dubois for the horrific murders of Barbara McCulkin and her daughters, Vicki and Leanne, in 1974.

Convicted murderer Vincent O'Dempsey will give evidence at the inquest into the Whiskey Au Go-Go nightclub fire.

During O’Dempsey’s sentencing, it was suggested Barbara McCulkin knew about his involvement in the Whiskey Au Go-Go firebombing and she was murdered to silence any implications.

O’Dempsey is a key witness at the inquest.

Mr Keim said disgraced former NSW detective and convicted murderer Roger Rogerson might need to be called to give evidence at the inquest.

Disgraced former NSW detective Roger Rogerson, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Jamie Gao in 2014, may be called to give evidence at the Whiskey Au Go-Go inquest.

The court was told Rogerson believed O’Dempsey was not involved in the attack on Whiskey Au Go-Go and his testimony would be beneficial to the inquest.

Coroner Terry Ryan said it would be a matter for the state’s corrective services to organise his appearance.

The inquest has been rocked by recent setbacks after it was revealed at a pre-inquest conference that Finch, who was to give evidence, had died earlier in the year.

Garry Dubois was last week found dead in his cell.

Dubois was also to give evidence but was last week found dead in his cell.

Stuart died in prison in 1979.

The inquest is expected to run for two weeks.

