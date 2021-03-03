Grieving Kerr reveals second family heartache

Supermodel Miranda Kerr is mourning the loss of her grandmother Ann, just weeks after burying her late grandfather.

The former Victoria's Secret angel described Ann, who died on Saturday, as "the heart of our family" in an emotional tribute shared on Instagram.

"Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you." Kerr wrote.

"You are the heart of our family. You're the reason we're all so close. You're the reason we have faith. You're the reason we are all cheeky. You've put a twinkle in all our eyes. You've brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met.

"Everyone who has met you has been uplifted by your presence. You're the reason I am who I am. You've taught me how to love, care, cook, have faith, have grace, dress, take care of myself, my husband and our children. …

"You're our compass and you'll continue to be that compass for me and our children for the rest of our lives. Thank you Nan for being all a girl could ever wish for in a Nan and so much more.

Miranda Kerr at her wedding with her grandmother, who has passed away.,

"Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you'll always be my sunshine. Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express."

Miranda Kerr’s tribute to her grandmother on Instagram.

Kerr shared a close bond with her late grandmother, who was in her mid eighties when she passed.

Ann would often give the model life advice and accompany her on photo shoots.

She also attended Kerr's 2017 wedding to Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel at the couple's $16 million Brentwood, California, home.

Miranda Kerr, pictured as a toddler with Ann, described her grandmother as her “compass”.

The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

It comes less than a month after the passing of Ann's husband of 60 years Peter, following an ongoing health battle.

Los Angeles-based Kerr travelled to the Hunter Valley to be closer to Peter before he passed away and attended his funeral.

Originally published as Grieving Kerr reveals second family heartache