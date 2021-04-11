Menu
The Pacific Motorway has been hit by major congestion after seven-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
News

Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

by Danielle O’Neal
11th Apr 2021 2:50 PM
Motorists are facing more than 40-minute delays on the Pacific Motorway after a seven-car smash.

As of 2.10pm, northbound motorists were facing 41-minute delays between Springwood and Tenah Merah.

Emergency services were called to the Northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway near Slacks Creek at 1.07pm.

Paramedics assessed 11 people, four with minor injuries and seven were uninjured.

A woman with a head injury was taken to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

A child and two other adults, all in a stable condition, are being assessed.

There are major delays on the Bruce Highway southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Bruce Highway southbound are facing more than 20-minute delays.

Traffic is slow moving on the Bruce Highway between Coochin Creek and Caboolture.

Originally published as Gridlock mania: Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

