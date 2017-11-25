Grid policy outrages Raglan farmers

A LONG-RUNNING dispute between Raglan landholders and Gladstone Regional Council about livestock grids and gates came to a head this week at a meeting of affected residents.

It's an issue that's been simmering for more than two years, and one not likely to be resolved until next year.

Landholders are upset about a gates and grids policy implemented under the previous council in November 2015.

"In order to minimise the potential for motorists to be exposed to hazards whilst utilising a road, council's preference is for no gates and grids to be installed on roads,” the policy states.

"Council does understand that, in some instances, the fencing of roads adjoining rural properties to control stock along roads is not practical and, thus, the installation of gates and grids in appropriate locations may be considered.”

Grids are generally located at property entries or between paddocks. Landholders are also required to pay a $56 or $26 annual fee, depending if more than four vehicles travel on that road per day.

Raglan landholder Helen Creed hosted the meeting on Wednesday at her family property The Old Station.

It was the latest of several meetings between disgruntled landholders, and one that was attended by Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett.

"It was a very successful meeting and suggestions were brought forward for ways landholders can deal with the policy,” Mrs Creed said.

"I have to take my hat off to Matt Burnett - he came to the meeting, he took some abuse, he listened and he'll go back to council to say landholders aren't happy.

"Going forward we asked this policy to be changed. A lot of these grids aren't in a high-traffic area - we're talking about rural roads mostly used for the people who live there.”

Mrs Creed said a letter, sent to landholders by council on September 13, asking landowners to claim ownership of a gate and/or grid within 30 days or it would be removed and destroyed, had caused some Raglan residents to take out a $20-million public liability insurance policy - which cost some landholders "in excess of $600”.

"That (letter) actually scared a lot of people into paying because they couldn't afford to have the grid removed and to replace it, and the risk of their cattle getting on the road and causing a safety issue,” she said.

Cr Burnett said his main concern was safety.

"I said in the meeting my priority for this is that the road is safe, the grid is safe and people travelling on the road are safe,” he said.

"Cr Peter Masters had been working on this and brought the issues to me about the new gates and grids policy affecting landholders and it's mostly about the liability.

"My take from that meeting was they don't want to be liable for the grids themselves, they're quite happy to pay for them and replace them, but didn't want to worry about the public liability insurance on it.

"A proposal was put forward by them for us to ... amend that policy. We're committed to doing a review.”