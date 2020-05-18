Grey nomads stuck in southwest town for two months

A VICTORIAN couple who have been staying in a Charleville caravan park for close to two months, joke they will be locals soon enough.

Gippsland couple Debi and Steve Murphy, retired last November and were four months into their two and a half year adventure before border closures meant they would be in lockdown in a town that wasn't on their itinerary at all - Charleville.

For nearly eight weeks, they have been staying at the Bailey Bar Caravan Park.

The Western Times spoke to the couple last month and have touched base again to see their next steps as coronavirus restrictions set to ease this weekend.

Fortunately, the couple have seen a few places out of town, as outback Queenslanders were granted 50 km travel restrictions.

"We've been out to the Ward river and saw the boat ramp - it was nice to go for a walk out there," Mr Murphy said.

"We saw the weather balloon launch at the airport too."

The couple plan to continue their travels mid-June and explore Queensland for another four or so months.

"We hope to go up to Longreach, Mt Isa, Normanton then head over to Townsville and slowly down the coast back to Victoria," he said.

"Then be home for Christmas before heading back on the road again."

Mr Murphy said locals have been "brilliant and super helpful."

While the couple were planning to free camp 80 per cent of the time and caravan fees have added up, they said they have been extremely grateful that the owners have dropped their nightly rate.

"We are really appreciative of their help," he said.

The owners created a special offer for all followers of the couples Facebook page - The Wine-Ding Road, travellers can get four nights for the price of three if you mention their page.

The couple have enjoyed take-out from the pubs and Steve organised with a local hairdresser to treat Debi for her birthday this month.