Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Travel

Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

by Greg Stolz
10th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS trying to cross the Queensland border before it reopens at noon are being turned around.

Visiting the border checkpoint at Coolangatta, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a 'quite substantial' number of vehicles had been turned around.

They include grey nomads towing caravans in vehicles with NSW plates.

"Some are trying to get through before midday," Ms Carroll said.

 

"Unfortunately sorry that cannot happen. They are being turned around and really everyone has to abide by the rules."

Ms Carroll said 700 vehicles had been turned around at the border up until late Thursday.

She said some motorists had failed to download the new border declaration passes and police and SES volunteers were assisting them at the checkpoints.

 

 

Originally published as Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

More Stories

Show More
border reopening editors picks grey nomads queensland border tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get the $750 payment in Gladstone?

        premium_icon Who will get the $750 payment in Gladstone?

        News “We’ll pay the Economic Support Payments straight into your bank account,” Services Australia spokesman.

        • 10th Jul 2020 11:11 AM
        Weekend forecast: Cloudy, cool weather expected for region

        premium_icon Weekend forecast: Cloudy, cool weather expected for region

        Weather Grab the blanket! A cloudy, cool weekend is expected for Gladstone.

        • 10th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
        Man stole cans from pub bin to trade for cash

        premium_icon Man stole cans from pub bin to trade for cash

        News The man didn’t think he was committing an offence.

        IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        premium_icon IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        Information See the full breakdown for the last financial year HERE>>>