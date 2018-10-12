Greg Norman not playing at Ubobo this weekend

TEE-OFF: The Boyne Valley Rock and Thistle Golf Day is on again.

THE cattle have been moved, the paddock mowed and the creeks have some water in them from recent rain.

So all the preparations are complete for the annual Boyne Valley Lions Rock and Thistle Golf Day.

Lion's member Ron Streeter said a 9-hole golf course has been carved out of a paddock on Neville Mossman's property.

"It's probably not for serious golfers," he said.

"I don't think Tiger Woods or Greg Norman will be coming.

"But we get a lot of people come out for a bit of a hit and a lot of laughs.

"There's a few natural hazards and we let the cattle strategically place all the cow pats."

Burke McLachlan kicking up the dust with a golf swing at Neville Mossman's Property in the Boyne Valley. GLA_rens2201710-15

To get to the event, drive to Ubobo, turn right over the railway lines and turn left at the school.

"It will be very well signed," Mr Streeter said.

"It's a three person ambrose, $15 a head and tee-off is at 11.30am on Saturday.

"We'll have a BBQ running all through day, a bar will be operating from 2-10pm and there will be a jumping castle and merry-go-round for the kids.

"On Saturday night Clyde Cameron's Dog House Band will be playing."

Neville Mossman has been preparing his paddock for the Rock and Thistle Charity Golf Day. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer Campbell Gellie

Mr Streeter said free camping was available in the paddock and a BBQ breakfast will be available on Sunday morning.

The event is the Boyne Valley Lions Club's major annual fund-raiser.