Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
16th Oct 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trial has begun for a man accused of fatally shooting Gregory Armstrong, who vanished more than 23 years ago and whose body has never been found.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Mr Carmichael is accused of shooting Mr Armstrong in the head at the Jew Hole, a recreation area on Big Tuan Creek 40km south of Maryborough, on or about May 7, 1997.

 

Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.

 

The Crown has alleged Mr Armstrong was shot by Mr Carmichael in the presence of three other men, including Shane Josefski, Laurie Canavan and Alfred Canavan, who are expected to give evidence early next week.

Mr Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7 and he was reported missing by his landlord days later.

His body has never been found despite multiple searches.

Police scoured parts of the Tuan Forest in September 2018 after receiving a tip-off from witnesses.

The judge-only trial is being heard before Justice Peter Applegarth and up to 10 witnesses will be called to give evidence.

The trial is expected to finish early next week.

Originally published as Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

More Stories

cold case crime murder murder trial queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavyweights discuss resources, jobs, electricity at forum

        Premium Content Heavyweights discuss resources, jobs, electricity at forum

        News The mining industry provides 50,000 direct and 320,000 associated jobs in Queensland.

        MILESTONE: Gladstone resident turns the big 100

        Premium Content MILESTONE: Gladstone resident turns the big 100

        News A Gladstone resident has reached a huge milestone reaching 100 years old.

        Disqualified driver ran red light, claimed it wasn’t him

        Premium Content Disqualified driver ran red light, claimed it wasn’t him

        News Dale Paul Wilson fronted a Gladstone court this week.

        DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

        Business The over 50s “lifestyle resort” would include swimming pools, bowling green, tennis...