Greens senator wraps up short CQ visit

OUTGOING Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett wrapped up a short tour of Central Queensland yesterday with a visit to Gladstone.

The former Australian Democrats leader discussed renewable energy, migration and the fight for Flynn before he steps down from his current position at the end of the month.

Senator Bartlett is set to be replaced by Larissa Waters, who previously held the senate position in Queensland before being forced to resign last year due to the citizenship saga.

The senator also visited Biloela on his CQ trip and, while quick not to declare himself an expert on all things Gladstone, complimented both towns on how welcoming they were to migrants.

"Gladstone for example has cultural diversity and environmental assets and because it's seen as an industrial centre many people still don't realise this," he said.

"A diverse local economy makes it more resilient and smooths out those boom-bust risks.

"People have an assumption that country areas must all be rednecks and clearly Gladstone or a small city like Biloela shows that it's not."

POSITIVE: Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett visited Gladstone yesterday . Mike Richards GLA020818BART

The Brisbane-born senator also praised Gladstone's willingness to go on the front foot when it came to renewable energy technologies.

"I think it's fantastic that areas like this are positioning themselves to take advantage of the transition to a renewable economy," he said.

"It shows benefits can come from embracing future opportunities rather than continually trying to defend against any change.

"It's a really good sign what's being tried here, and despite all the short-term political arguments and toing and froing at the moment, the future will be renewable.

"It's just a matter of how fast we can get there and the areas who recognise and get out in front in planning for the transition, rather than having it forced upon them, will do better in the long term."

Senator Bartlett also said The Greens would run a candidate in Flynn during the next federal election.

"There's certainly people interested in being candidates and I'm hopeful we'll have one announced in the next couple of months," he said.

"This isn't a strong area for us and we're not pretending that it is but we certainty think it's important to have a Green voice in every seat.

"It's the same in the senate... There's a key contest there for The Greens in retaining our senate seat and Larissa Waters will be the candidate."