Greens savage QCLNG's 27-year supply agreement

Greens leader Andrew Bartlett in Rockhampton as part of the Political Leaders series organised by Capricorn Enterprise.

Greens leader Andrew Bartlett in Rockhampton as part of the Political Leaders series organised by Capricorn Enterprise. Chris Ison ROK201017cgreens4

FRIDAY'S announcement that QCLNG had signed a 27-year supply agreement with Arrow Energy was celebrated by industry leaders and major party politicians.

"More gas being produced is good news for all gas customers both domestic and export," Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

"This one agreement alone will deliver enough extra gas to more than power Queensland's entire industrial demand every year out to 2047."

Federal Resources Minister Senator Matthew Canavan also praised the agreement, calling it evidence the Turnbull Government's October deal with LNG exporters was working as intended.

But one voice stood out despite the celebrations.

Queensland newest Senator, Greens Mining & Resources spokesman Andrew Bartlett, called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to pull Labor's support from the project.

"The deal between Shell and Arrow Energy, who when combined have given tens of thousands of dollars to the Labor Party, is yet another example of the corporate stranglehold over politics Queenslanders are sick of," he said.

"Donations flow into the major parties coffers, they make decisions that make sure multinationals keep making massive profits.

"Meanwhile rural and regional Queensland communities are left in the dust.

"Their farmland and groundwater is threatened, bushland is cleared and rural and regional communities are sold the lie of fake jobs in a dying industry."

Senator Bartlett said 800 construction jobs and 200 ongoing jobs was "not good enough".

"We can provide 5,500 jobs a year by investing in publicly owned renewable energy," he said.

Labor MP Glenn Butcher could not be reached for comment.