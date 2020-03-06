Menu
GREEN THUMBS REJOICE: Gladstone Regional Libraries manager Fran Moroney at the city library's new community garden. Garden enthusiasts can plant their own fruit and vegetables and take them home.
Green thumbs rejoice

Blake Antrobus
6th Mar 2020 12:15 PM
EVER wanted to grow your own green grub in the heart of the city?

Green thumbs and garden enthusiasts alike will be able to take home their own fruit and vegetables from a new community garden at the Gladstone City Library.

The garden will be run and maintained entirely by the public.

It follows the city library being reopened after new carpet was laid.

Gladstone’s community garden will allow garden enthusiasts to grow their own fruit and vegetables and take care of the associated worm farm.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett said the garden would teach people how to grow plants in a “hands-on” manner.

“The garden provides an enjoyable space to relax alone, or with friends, in the fresh air,” Cr Burnett said.

The city library will join other branches in Agnes Water, Boyne Island and Calliope in offering a “seed library” to start a home garden.

Members can borrow seeds for free, plant and tend to them, collect the seeds and deliver them back to the library for re-use.

