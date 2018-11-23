GREEN TEAM: The Guardians of the Gladstone waterways

GREEN TEAM: (L to R) Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist, Teah De Piazza and teacher Leah Mann are recycling the school's single-use plastic straws.

GREEN TEAM: (L to R) Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist, Teah De Piazza and teacher Leah Mann are recycling the school's single-use plastic straws.

MIGHTY Green Team members from Clinton State School have worked hard to remove single-use plastic straws from the tuckshop and are now seeing their work come to fruition.

Clinton SS is a Reef Guardian school, meaning its school drains flow directly into reef waters - a responsibility students take seriously.

The Green Team is made up of seven Year 6 students and teacher Leah Mann, who have been working on their plastic straw eradication program through the year.

"The girls brainstormed their ideas, researched and then put together a presentation to lobby the P&C. It was rejected first but that was based on that we had excess stock,” Ms Mann said.

"We got some feedback and the counter measure was that we'd purchase (the straws) off them and use them as maths or craft resources.

"We then donated paper straws so there was no loss to the tuckshop.”

Clinton State School students Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist and Teah De Piazza, along with teacher Leah Mann are recycling all of the schools single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws.

Student Maddyson La Cioppa said the students got their inspiration after a trip to Curtis Island.

"We had just been to Curtis Island and they were talking about plastic and we did a beach clean-up,” she said.

"We found out how many turtles and other sea animals like dolphins and seagulls have been suffering from plastic straws so we decided to do some research about it.”

Classmate Ella Kershaw said the school had replaced "around 1000” straws from the tuckshop alone.

"It takes one straw to kill an animal so we wanted to help the reef by getting rid of the plastic straws,” she said.

"This will save a lot of animals that we love viewing. I feel very good about myself and the Green Team.”

Clinton State School students Keeley Cathcart and Sophie Brown with tuckshop convenor Gail Molloy are recycling single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws.

The single-use plastic straw replacement program will run alongside the school's successful Nude Food program where students are rewarded for no single-use plastics in their lunch boxes.

Students are encouraged to bring their food in containers rather than wrapped.

Green Team members hand out raffle tickets each Tuesday to students who have nude food in their lunch boxes to go into a lucky draw.