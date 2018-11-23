Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN TEAM: (L to R) Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist, Teah De Piazza and teacher Leah Mann are recycling the school's single-use plastic straws.
GREEN TEAM: (L to R) Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist, Teah De Piazza and teacher Leah Mann are recycling the school's single-use plastic straws. Matt Taylor GLA221118STRAW
News

GREEN TEAM: The Guardians of the Gladstone waterways

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd Nov 2018 9:00 AM

MIGHTY Green Team members from Clinton State School have worked hard to remove single-use plastic straws from the tuckshop and are now seeing their work come to fruition.

Clinton SS is a Reef Guardian school, meaning its school drains flow directly into reef waters - a responsibility students take seriously.

The Green Team is made up of seven Year 6 students and teacher Leah Mann, who have been working on their plastic straw eradication program through the year.

"The girls brainstormed their ideas, researched and then put together a presentation to lobby the P&C. It was rejected first but that was based on that we had excess stock,” Ms Mann said.

"We got some feedback and the counter measure was that we'd purchase (the straws) off them and use them as maths or craft resources.

"We then donated paper straws so there was no loss to the tuckshop.”

Clinton State School students Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist and Teah De Piazza, along with teacher Leah Mann are recycling all of the schools single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws.
Clinton State School students Zoe Bayntun, Maddyson La Cioppa, Ella Kershaw, Keeley Cathcart, Sophie Brown, Hayley Strandquist and Teah De Piazza, along with teacher Leah Mann are recycling all of the schools single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws. Matt Taylor GLA221118STRAW

Student Maddyson La Cioppa said the students got their inspiration after a trip to Curtis Island.

"We had just been to Curtis Island and they were talking about plastic and we did a beach clean-up,” she said.

"We found out how many turtles and other sea animals like dolphins and seagulls have been suffering from plastic straws so we decided to do some research about it.”

Classmate Ella Kershaw said the school had replaced "around 1000” straws from the tuckshop alone.

"It takes one straw to kill an animal so we wanted to help the reef by getting rid of the plastic straws,” she said.

"This will save a lot of animals that we love viewing. I feel very good about myself and the Green Team.”

Clinton State School students Keeley Cathcart and Sophie Brown with tuckshop convenor Gail Molloy are recycling single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws.
Clinton State School students Keeley Cathcart and Sophie Brown with tuckshop convenor Gail Molloy are recycling single-use plastic straws to make way for environmentally friendly paper straws. Matt Taylor GLA221118STRAW

The single-use plastic straw replacement program will run alongside the school's successful Nude Food program where students are rewarded for no single-use plastics in their lunch boxes.

Students are encouraged to bring their food in containers rather than wrapped.

Green Team members hand out raffle tickets each Tuesday to students who have nude food in their lunch boxes to go into a lucky draw.

clinton state school paper straws plastic straws recyclables single use plastic southern great barrier reef
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IT'S OFFICIAL: Natalia Muszkat sworn in as Councillor

    IT'S OFFICIAL: Natalia Muszkat sworn in as Councillor

    News Gladstone Regional Council has sworn in its newest councillor.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 10:57 AM
    Stockland reveals future of Target Country site

    premium_icon Stockland reveals future of Target Country site

    News The company said vibrant town centres are important.

    New technology to be trialled at QAL's red mud dam

    premium_icon New technology to be trialled at QAL's red mud dam

    News THE new technology will be trialled in Gladstone

    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to keep you busy this weekend

    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to keep you busy this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    Local Partners