Green light given for training to start early in week

AUSSIE RULES: Sixty players are allowed to train on the one venue for each of the six AFL Capricornia teams.

Under stringent COVID-19 state government ruling, three groups of 20 are allowed to train at the same venue and each of the 20 would include a coach and a COVID-19 officer from the club.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns president and player Ricky McClure said training would start on Tuesday.

"They are excited to get back and have a kick," he said.

"It will be a weird time and feel a lot different to normal due to still having to be separated and no interaction with the other groups."

McClure said the 1.5m rule would apply but no contact at training isn't allowed.

"Just mentally being able to have those chats will help a lot of the players," he said.

"We are being really strict on the social distancing and making sure we all do the right things. "Hopefully, if everyone across the state in football does the right thing and the government brings forward stage three restrictions earlier like they did for stage two."

BITS Saints president Tony Everitt said while it was great news of an impending season, there would be rules to be adhered to.

"We're buoyant by the fact that within 24 hours from Wednesday night, it changed from 20 people per venue up to three lots of 20 per venue," he said.

Players would need to notify their coaches of their training availability and Everitt said that was the best way to monitor numbers.

"We have full seven day access to BITS Oval so that we can spread out training sessions during the week," he said.

Everitt said club activities would be different to previous seasons due to restrictions but said the current scenario had the potential to change.

"We plan for what we already know but it's a moving beast daily and the 100 people limit on game days could change to 100 people plus players and volunteers and then 500 maybe," he said.

Queensland currently has three current coronavirus cases.

"We're confident that as a community, everyone is doing the right thing and stage three could change to allow more flexibility by the time the season starts," Everitt said.

AFL Capricornia will release a draw and starting date in coming weeks and it is understood that mid or late July would be the start of the season.

It is confirmed the season would consist of 10 rounds with all six team to feature in a three-week finals format.

