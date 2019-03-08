GREEN LIGHT: Funds confirmed for notorious intersection

A 2015 accident involving three cars left two drivers in hospital. The accident happened on the corner of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr.

A NOTORIOUS Gladstone intersection is set for a much-needed makeover.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd yesterday announced the intersection at Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr would have traffic lights installed by the end of the year.

Money for the works will come from $511,500 in black-spot funding.

About $405,500 of this funding will also be used to fix another dangerous location near Moura.

Mr O'Dowd said both projects were locked in and not dependant on the result of the upcoming federal election.

"The money is funded we just need Main Roads to draw up the plans and we can get on with the installation," Mr O'Dowd said.

UPGRADE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the intersection of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr. The intersection will have traffic lights installed this year. Matt Taylor GLA070319KENO

He said funding was sourced through the Federal Government's Black Spot Program.

"The beauty of the Black Spot Program is anyone can nominate a site for a safety upgrade, which means road sites that have a history of accidents or close calls can get priority funding to fix a specific problem," Mr O'Dowd said.

"I'm pleased to see another Gladstone road getting an individual 'fix' so we can improve safety for local drivers.

"The intersection of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr is fairly notorious having been the site of several accidents over the years.

"Installing traffic signals at this intersection will help control traffic flow and improve safety for all drivers."

Motor vehicle accident involving a car and ute on the corner of Dixon Dr and Kirkwood Rd on December 14, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA141217MVA

Mr O'Dowd said the lights should be installed by Christmas.

The announcement pleased Kirkwood Shopping Centre business owner Lisa Cowen, who is director at Lane 3 Fashion.

"The intersection is terrible, especially at peak school times... It's the same around 5pm," Ms Cowen said.

"It gets jammed up from the roundabout on Dixon Dr right up to the end of Kirkwood Rd."

Ms Cowen, who uses the intersection on a daily basis, said installing traffic lights was the right move.

"It will regulate the (traffic) flow and keep less traffic down to the roundabout during those peak times," she said.

"It settles down after those peak times but I think lights would be a good idea."