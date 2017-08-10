Green light for central Queensland mines

TWO coal mines, in central Queensland and the Surat Basin, have been given the green light this week.

Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the Meteor Downs South project had been given the go-ahead by Sojitz Coal Mining and U&D Mining.

Meanwhile Glencore's plan to build the first stage of a 22- million-tonne thermal coal project near Wandoan, north-east of Roma, was approved by Dr Lynham on Tuesday afternoon.

The Meteor Downs South project, about 45km south-east of Springsure, would be operated by Sojitz Corporation subsidiary SCM which also owns and operates the Minerva Mine, and is expected to generate 40 to 50 full-time jobs for the local community when fully operational.

"The decision by Sojitz and U&D is more positive job and economic news for central Queensland communities,” he said.

"This investment of more than $30 million represents another vote of confidence in our state, as we continue to see the sustainable development of our resources sector.”

Dr Lynham said it was a "real shot in the arm” for Springsure and Rolleston.

He said preliminary on-site activities for the project were expected to start later this year, with building expected to start in January 2018.

"Once Meteor Downs reaches the production stage, the mine is expecting to export coal via the Port of Gladstone,” he said.

The mine will have an annual capacity of more than 1.5 million tonnes when fully operational and a mine life of about 10 years.

Glencore's Surat Basin venture has three 27-year-old leases that cover 30,000 hectares. Once finished, it will be the first major coal project in the Surat Basin, but still needs a rail link to the Port of Gladstone for export.

The project could create 1300 jobs, according to estimates reported in May.

The two announcements this week follow the green light for the $1.7 billion Byerwen project by QCoal and the restart of the Isaac Plains mine, the Blair Athol mine and Collinsville.