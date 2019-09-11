Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.
A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.
Environment

Green light for cassowary crossing on Bruce Highway

11th Sep 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION on the world's first dedicated cassowary land bridge linking tracts of world heritage-listed rainforest on the Bruce Highway will begin in November.

The infrastructure project is part of the highway upgrade at Smith's Gap near Tully and is part of a funding boost of $165,000 towards developing additional strategies to reduce dangerous interactions between the iconic birds and vehicles.

 

A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.
A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said there was also funding support for a 12-month feasibility study for cassowary roadside monitoring being led by CSIRO and environment natural resource management group, Terrain NRM.

Plans for the land bridge are currently being finalised, with construction expected to start in November, weather permitting.

The bridge is part of a $10 million overtaking lane project on the Bruce Highway at Smiths Gap, which is being delivered by the Palaszczuk government and funded through the Australian Government's Bruce Highway Overtaking Lanes Program.

 

GET A SAMSUNG TABLET WITH THIS CAIRNS POST SUBSCRIPTION

 

A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.
A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.

"We want to protect the cassowary," Mr Bailey said.

"The good thing is, once we develop this strategy, we'll also be able to apply it to protect other species across Queensland and Australia."

More Stories

bruce highway cassowary crossing

Top Stories

    Suspicious fires to be investigated

    premium_icon Suspicious fires to be investigated

    News A STRIKE TEAM is on its way to the region as firefighters investigate a number of blazes around the town centre as suspcious.

    New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    premium_icon New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    News A crack police taskforce will be drafted to target firebugs

    Country feel with a modern touch

    premium_icon Country feel with a modern touch

    News After buying the property 20 years ago, the current owner has shared her favourite...

    • 11th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    premium_icon Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    Business Owner Pat Henson shared their secret to success over the years.