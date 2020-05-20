Menu
YEARNING FOR A RETURN: Yaralla Falcons took Valleys Stars in the Gladstone Netball Association Grand Final last year. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

Green light by state government for training to start

NICK KOSSATCH
20th May 2020 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
A RETURN training - albeit with limitations - has been earmarked for June 12 by the Queensland Government today.

Non-contact activity will be able to take place for Aussie Rules, soccer, rugby league, rugby union, hockey and netball with a limit of 20 people per training session.

A 1.5m spacing between athletes will also be needed to be applied.

Provided there are no more COVID-19 outbreaks, community competitions will resume from July 10 with a maximum of 100 people in attendance which includes players, officials, volunteers, coaches and spectators.

BITS Saints Aussie Rules coach Rick Bean said his players were ready for whatever format of competition.

Football Queensland have delivered notice about a step closer to soccer action in Gladstone.

"We urge all Queenslanders to follow these guidelines to ensure all members of the football community can return to training in a safe and organised environment from June 12," Football Queensland chief executive Robert Cavallucci said.

There will be more details in the ensuing weeks with coaches' thoughts as competition approaches.

