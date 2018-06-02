Menu
FILE PHOTO: A fire extinguisher with its labels removed was found nearby (not the fire extinguisher in question).
Environment

Green group warns of waterway contamination at Agnes Water

Andrew Thorpe
by
2nd Jun 2018 3:27 PM

THE DISCOVERY Coast Environment Group is warning people using the waterways at Agnes Water to be on the lookout for potential contamination.

Chemicals which appeared to be from a fire extinguisher were found in one of the waterways running behind Grahame Colyer Dr and reported to the group on Thursday afternoon.

A fire extinguisher was later found improperly disposed of next to a bin at a holiday rental property.

The DCEG yesterday said local firefighters had attempted to clear up the contaminants, but the chemicals had likely spread to the ocean.

The specific contaminants involved could not be identified as labels on the fire extinguisher had been removed.

Anyone with information relating to the theft or misuse of a fire extinguisher can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, the Agnes Water fire station on 4974 9708 or Gladstone Regional Council on 4970 0700.

