More than half a million dog-waste bags have been used in Noosa since February, forcing Noosa Council to take action.
Greedy dog owners causing major stink in Noosa

Peter Gardiner
5th Sep 2019 9:12 AM
DOG owners with a greedy need for ratepayer-funded canine waste disposal bags are in the poo with Noosa Council.

Since February, more than half a million dog-waste bags have been taken from dispensers across Noosa.

The compostable dog-waste bags, which are supplied by council, have become a hot commodity for wrongdoers who swipe them for other purposes.

Local Laws Manager Phil Amson said the number of bags distributed over the last seven months has been in excess of 610,000; a number that is rapidly growing.

"Currently all dog-waste bags across the region are depleted and we cannot get more supplies until late September.

"Unfortunately, these compostable bags have become a lucrative item to some who obviously want them for their own commercial or residential purposes.

"We noticed a very severe spike in the demand for our bags since the single-use bag ban was implemented across major retailers. In some cases people are emptying our dispensers within 24 hours of us filling them up," he said.

As a result, dispensers will stay empty across the shire for the month of September.

"It's completely out of control and once again, a minority are ruining it for our local dog owners who now can't have access to this service," Mr Amson said.

Mr Amson said on several occasions more than 2500 bags were taken from Gympie Tce in less than 12 hours.

Council expects the next supply of compostable bags to be distributed by the end of September, which also coincides with dog registration renewals.

