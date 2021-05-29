Greatest threat to a Queensland State of Origin victory

If the Maroons are to take out State of Origin 2021, they’ll have to overcome an issue that has cost them victory, writes Darren Lockyer.

Over the next day or so, we'll finalise the Queensland squad for this year's State of Origin series opener.

A day can be a long time in Origin preparation with the prospect of injury and suspension for those in contention.

But, when we name the squad on Monday, it won't be so much about the names on the sheet but the character of the players who run out for that first match.

History has shown us that Origin matches aren't decided by the superior athletes - they're decided by the players with the most determination when the result is on the line.

That courage has been most famously shown in three memorable years for Queensland - in 1995, 2001 and 2020 when we claimed series that no one gave us a chance of winning.

Dane Carlaw goes over in the third game of 2002 State of Origin, securing the Maroons a drawn series. Picture: Brett Costello

Those teams weren't full of superior athletes on the field: Paul Vautin's "Nevilles" in 1995; Allan Langer's 34-year-old body in 2001; and last year's "worst ever" Maroons side according to Sydney media.

But there has been a downside to those wins and it's an issue that Queensland must confront in the next few weeks - the Origin hangover.

It happened in 1996 when we were whitewashed by the Blues.

In 2002, we had to rely on a solo act from Dane Carlaw in the last minute of the decider to escape with a drawn series.

Carlaw made a 40-metre burst up with the best in Origin history, beating two tackles in Sydney for a try that saved Queensland's backside.

We retained the trophy that night simply because we had won the 2001 series and I still wonder if that lucky escape was a factor in our collapses in the next three seasons when the Blues won each series. Maybe we would have looked harder at ourselves if we had lost that 2002 decider.

This year's Maroons must work out how they can avoid the hangover.

There's no mystery to the struggles.

Desire is a huge thing in Origin when you have teams so evenly matched. If New South Wales are two per cent more motivated because of last year's loss - and we're two per cent less focused because we're feeling comfortable as the reigning champions - we're in for a tough time.

Origin can be decided on shifts that small.

There are two things in the Maroons favour. We have a new coach in Paul Green who will bring a fresh perspective to the squad. The results in 1996 and 2002 came with the same coach as the previous year. Paul will be hungry and he'll make the build-up feel different to last year.

And the Maroons can be better if they tap into that great support across the state, particularly in regional areas.

The Maroons community days that move between regional centres each year can help players can understand what Origin means to the fans. It's something that has always stayed with me and it's a great motivator.

That's why I believe the first Origin match should be played in Townsville if COVID restrictions prevent the game from being held in Melbourne.

Can you imagine an Origin clash in a region like North Queensland?

The passion for the game would be contagious.

North Queensland deserves to host the game, which would be a victory for rugby league regardless of any possible hangover.

