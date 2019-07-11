Greater Whitsunday Alliance names interim CEO

GW3's Kylie Porter and Garry Scanlan at the Mackay Chamber of Commerce's Coffee and Chat event at Moss on Wood.

AS GARRY SCANLAN prepares his departure from the Greater Whitsunday Alliance it has been revealed Kylie Porter has been named as interim CEO of the organisation.

The Greater Whitsunday alliance or GW3 is an independent advocacy body, which acts on behalf of the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

GW3's inaugural CEO Garry Scanlan resigned from the his position in June and said it was a privilege to act as the first CEO of the organisation.

"It's been a massive opportunity and I think the GW3 is well-placed to achieve many of the goals we have set for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region,” Mr Scanlan said.

"Kylie Porter is a well-known person in the community and has commitment and passion for the region. She is the ideal choice for interim CEO and possibly the longterm CEO.”

Mr Scanlan has accepted a role with Gladstone Regional Council as an economic development specialist and will become a grandfather in December this year to his first grandchild, who also will be based in Gladstone.

GW3 chairman John Glanville said the recruitment process for a CEO was underway and, until one was chosen, it would be business as usual.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Kylie Porter's calibre and experience to step into the role of interim CEO, while the board continues with the recruitment of the CEO position.

"The appointment of Kylie as the interim CEO is vital to maintaining the continued work of GW3 in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.”

Ms Porter has held the role of GW3's manager of development and innovation since 2017. Before that, she ran a successful marketing and communications business for more than two decades and sat on a variety of community boards, as well has holding leadership roles within Mackay Chamber of Commerce.

The interim CEO has been involved with GW3 since its inception and she said she was excited to continue advocating for the region.

"The recent Qantas announcement has been exciting, and we plan to continue to use the collaborative action model we used to move the Qantas pilot academy campaign forward,” Ms Porter said.

"Much can be achieved when regions work together on a common goal.”