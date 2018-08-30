Gladstone's amazing wall mural almost ready to reveal

BRUSH OF SKILL: Tristan Vickery, with artist Tracey Smith, show off a small portion of a mural to be unveiled during Disability Action Week.

THE team at Unique Quality Care have had many projects to finish this year but there's one particular piece of work that's been 11 months in the making.

UQC's office opposite the showgrounds on Dawson Rd has had its fair share of work since last year with one project to be unveiled next month.

Members at UQC have been painting a giant wall mural, depicting Gladstone landmarks, which will be revealed on September 12 during Disability Action Week.

One of many people working on the wall is Tristan Vickery, who downplayed his role despite being group leader.

"I'd say I'm just like any of the other guys (but) I think I have taken on a bit of leadership towards the mural," he said.

"Quite often I instruct everybody to pack up and clean up, and I'm normally the first one here to get all the paints set up."

Tristan had an interest in art and painting as a child but said he grew out of it.

But painting the three-sided mural has reinvigorated his love for the brush.

"Through this I've found some inspiration. My particular section was the ocean and we originally had our own sections but as time went on we all started doing what we felt like," he said.

"We tried to make landmarks of Queensland and tried to picture the Gladstone Marina."

Artist Tracey Smith helped oversee the project and has been impressed with the artistic abilities at Unique Quality Care.

"I'm passionate that everybody is creative, everybody has abilities and I love Unique Quality Care's philosophy about really letting their abilities shine," she said.

"I love that they've been given ownership.

"So my job was more about mentorship."