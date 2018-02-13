Great swells lately at Agnes for academy surfers

GOOD FUN: Cruz Ryan showing his skills on the board as part of the Discovery Surfing Academy.

PUMPING swell and eager kids are helping Agnes Water's top surfers to develop new skills.

Discovery Christian College started the Discovery Surfing Academy this year, and last week the waves arrived at Queensland's most northern surf spot.

Teacher James Osborne said it had been "pumping” and the kids were enjoying themselves.

"It's been really positive,” he said.

"We've got 20-odd kids coming down two mornings a week before school, and we just started our Wednesday afternoon competitions.

"So they're spending plenty of time in the water and getting some really good coaching.”

On Thursday the Wide Bay Selection trials for a state school-based competition is being held in Agnes.

"We're hoping our guys will do pretty well,” Mr Osborne said.

"Hopefully the swell holds out until then but it's not looking promising.”

Getting the kids into being able to surf their best in a competition is the challenge now, Mr Osborne said.