WE CAN: The Gladstone Indigenous community celebrated another successful NAIDOC Week.
Great success for NAIDOC 2018, organisers preparing for 2019

22nd Jul 2018 9:00 AM

NAIDOC 2018 was an outstanding success with many Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander events being held over the week long celebration. This year's theme was Because of Her, We Can and proved to be an emotional one at times with great respect paid to the grandmothers, mothers, aunties, sisters and cousins of the Indigenous community.

NAIDOC 2018 week organiser Gay Sirriss was happy with how the activities were received in the community.

"This has been a good experience and great to see so many new faces,” Gay said. "It was great to introduce the Gurang Marilum (Gurang Messengers) to NAIDOC.”

To honour some of the local, strong, beautiful indigenous women from the past and present, a short film called 'Because of Her, we can' is being shown.

This emotive film will be on show at the Gladstone Region Art Gallery until August 4 and a copy has been donated to the gallery. NAIDOC week held a personal connection for Gay with the honour of participating in the flag raising ceremony.

"I was fortunate enough to be a flag bearer which was a very proud moment for me,” Gay said.

The overall success of NAIDOC was confirmed with organisers preparing for 2019 and encouraging the youth to get on board.

"We have started planning already and a lot of community members want to be a part of next years NAIDOC,” Gay said. "And also we are thankful for all of the sponsors and support we received for NAIDOC.”

