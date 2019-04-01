Great skills shown by our female rugby league stars

Despite the tackle, Wallabys' Chelsea Baker gets over the line.

Despite the tackle, Wallabys' Chelsea Baker gets over the line. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was mixed results for Gladstone's three women teams in the first round of the newly-formed Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women competition.

GET OUT OF MY WAY: That's the mindset of Wallabys' Tahnee Guinea as she braces for impact with Bundaberg Brothers' Nicole Curtis. Brian Cassidy

Tannum Seagals got off to the perfect start with a 54-0 romping against Valleys Roosters while Gladstone Wallabys fought hard, but lost against Bundaberg Brothers 26-16.

Seagals' president and player Prue Maeyke said the team's younger brigade have been impressive.

"Being one of the older players now, it's great to see our younger players stepping up,” Maeyke said.

Past Brothers Tanya Theiele is met by a solid wall of Wallabys. Brian Cassidy

Nakita Rhind torched the Roosters with four tries in a best afield display despite the wet weather.

"Ash Docherty is another new player and she has a very elusive step and is very quick,” Maeyke said.

While the score suggested it was a one-sided contest, Maeyke praised the opposition.

Kady Tinker loses the ball in a solid tackle from Wallabys Chelsea Baker. Brian Cassidy

"We played them in a trial match earlier in the season and they have definitely improved from then to this game,” she said.

Maeyke missed last year due to the birth of her daughter, but said it was great to be back.

"I didn't go too bad and the body's OK because I didn't really had to do that much,” she said.

She said coach Christopher 'Butch' Bryson was pleased with the result despite the wet and heavy conditions.

Tannum's division one men's team suffered a 30-10 loss to Gladstone Wallabys while the latter won 28-22 in the division two.

Bundaberg Brothers proved too strong for the Wallabys women in Bundaberg.

The home side won 26-16 in muddy conditions.

"Brothers were pretty impressive and they took their chances,” Wallaby's coach Dan Burns said.

"We were clumsy at times, but conditions were sloppy and muddy.”

Wallabys' Tash Van Der Breggen was the team's best player and Butler said she had laid a 'mountain' of tackles.

"We had a few new girls like Katy Gowers and Bianca Connell who both played well,” he said.

The coach lauded the efforts of Tahnee Guinee and Rikarra Benjamin.

"Tahnee is always solid and is definitely a born competitor,” Butler said.

Wallabys take on Waves, Seagals meet Brothers - both at Marley Brown Oval this Saturday while Valleys Roosters are away against Hervey Bay.