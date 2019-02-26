Great signs for Dolphins after Saturday's sign-on

CRUCIAL: Hayley Stirrat lines up a shot for Miriam Vale Magic in the 11U decider back in 2017.

NETBALL: Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association wants to retain its older players who would otherwise move to another competition.

The association's club convenor, Lorette Stebbings, said the first steps will take place in order to make the jump from junior to senior ranks a smooth one.

"In previous years, it was a big jump from juniors to seniors and we would often not retain young players who, at 16, were not ready to play in the senior division," she said.

Stebbings said most of the B-grade teams last season were essentially junior teams.

"Last year saw many of the younger players in our B-grade," she said.

"Three of the B-grade teams were aged from 16-20 years old and it was then put forward to the committee to attempt to have a cadet division in 2019 to cater for this age group."

Stebbings admitted there is still some work to be done for this proposal to go ahead.

The CCDNA will accept expressions of interest for teams to register in the cadet division.

"It will depend on having at least four teams registered to go ahead with this division," Stebbings said.

"Currently we have three teams registered since the online registration was opened on Saturday, so it is looking promising at the moment."

The criteria for cadet age is for players born in 1999-2003, but players who are 15 and want extension, are eligible to play in the cadet division under a dual membership that includes an under-15 and a cadet team.

There is an abundance of junior teams for this season and since the sign-on day last Saturday, there are currently six U11, six U13 and four U15 teams.

"Transition teams have not been allocated yet," Stebbings said.

"Registrations are still open, but it is possible that some will have to be on a waiting list for an additional team in the division as we have been inundated with registrations in the junior divisions."

Stebbings is in her third year as convenor and has been a player since 2008.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to provide a cadet division to our younger players," Stebbings said.