'Great sadness': Popular Goondoon St business shuts down

A MOTHER and daughter had big plans for the business they opened almost two years ago but as of today, Beauticious Beauty Bar will close its doors permanently.

The salon, owned by Rodney and Julie Miller and their daughter Amanda who also managed it, moved from Auckland St to Goondoon in November to keep up with demand.

"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell,” Amanda and Julie wrote in a Facebook post.

"Goodbyes are never easy, and it's something I didn't imagine myself doing.

"We would like to thank every client who has walked in our doors over the past two years, the continued support from the community has been outstanding.”

Amanda wrote the family never expected the business to grow as rapidly as it did.

"Unfortunately, due to an economic downturn and change of circumstances I am no longer able to keep our family business open in this climate,” she wrote.

"This decision has not come lightly and was based on many attributes.”