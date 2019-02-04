Menu
DRUG BUST: Seven people in the Banana region have been arrested on the supply of ice and cannabis.
Crime

'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

Mark Zita
by
4th Feb 2019 2:11 PM
GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region.

Last Thursday and Friday, police conducted raids at properties in Biloela, Theodore and Moura.

They seized a quantity of methamphetamine (ice), cannabis, drug utensils and stolen property.

 

Investigations began in September last year, as part of Operation Quebec Borba which targeted the supply of ice in the Biloela and Gladstone regions.

Today Gladstone Police said the operation was now closed, following the recent arrests. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said this was a great result for the community with the disrupting of criminal behaviour in the Biloela area.

"The Queensland Police Service is committed to removing dangerous drugs from our communities and we will continue to target those participating in the rural drug trade," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"I encourage people to contact Crime Stoppers with information in relation to the supply of drugs in our community."

Three men and two women from Biloela have been charged with multiple counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

A 32-year-old Mount Morgan man has also been charged with one count of supplying dangerous drugs.

The group will reappear at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 20.

 

In addition, a 43-year-old Blackwater man was also charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

He will appear at the Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 15.

